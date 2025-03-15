Two Explorers from Rye to represent GB!

1st Rye Scouts and Explorers are thrilled to announce that Harvey Gillies, one of the groups 16-year-old Explorer Scouts, will be representing Great Britain in the European Sprint Duathlon this April in Poland!

He will be attending alongside team mate and former explorer Ollie Richmond.

They will be taking on an incredible challenge: a 5k run, 20km bike ride, and a 2.5km run.

Leader Jane said “This is an amazing achievement and they are inspiring the other members of the group and we couldn’t be prouder of them!”

1st Rye scouts meet every Friday in their hut in The Grove, Rye.