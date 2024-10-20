Two holes-in-one in one week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

October sees the first of the Three Counties Winter League Matches for Horsham Seniors against Slinfold Golf Club.

Membership of this league provides an opportunity to play competitive golf through the winter season.

In 2024/2025, the member clubs are Clandon Regis, Dorking, Gatton Manor, Hoebridge, Horsham, Pyrford Lakes, Reigate Heath, Silvermere and Slinfold.

A trophy is presented annually to the winning club, which in 2023/4 was Silvermere, for the second time in three years.

Andrew Bacon receives his prize from Bob Andrews.

Matches are always played in a competitive, but friendly and sporting manner. After a defeat to Slinfold previously this tough and well-fought match resulted in a draw this time.

Nigel Croy and Richard Lodge and James Barclay and Graham King won their matches 9.5 to 8.5. Alistair Tuck and Ian Cherriman drew 9 all and Bob Andrews and Colin Goldsmith lost 8 to 10, the overall score was Horsham 36 and Slinfold 36.

It was also time for the next Stableford Winter League and Mike Robins Eclectic for Horsham Seniors, a winter season qualifying competition. Whilst the conditions were a little challenging with soft ground and some standing water, Winter Rules were applied and the scores were reasonably respectable.

On Tuesday the winner was Will Pitt with 38 points and Clive Limbrick came in second on 37 points. Keith Martin was third scoring 36 and in fourth place was Roger Martin on 35 points.

It is unusual to get a hole in one when the course is at its best so huge congratulations go to Chris Frogley who did just that on the 16th hole on Tuesday, and also to Steve Lane who recorded a hole in one on Wednesday on the third hole.

The Wednesday winner was Andrew Bacon with an impressive score of 40 points, receiving his prize from Bob Andrews the Seniors’ Captain. Keith MacGregor and Paul Dudman came in second and third on 38 points, Keith winning on countback, and fourth place went to Steve Fisher with 35 points.

In a busy week for Horsham Seniors, they also played a friendly away match against Tilgate Golf Club with a disappointing result of Tilgate 6 to Horsham 0. Bob Andrews and Kevin Lee and Keith Martin and Steve Fisher lost by only 1 hole.

Graham King and Richard Burke lost 2 & 1, and Peter Bayles and Shane Condell and Alan Butt and Chris Macauley lost 4 & 3. Thomas Ward and James White lost 7 & 6.

It is sometimes a challenge to score when handicaps are quite unevenly matched however the chance to play different clubs on different courses is always a pleasure.