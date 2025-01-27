Two home matches for The Green

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of The Green Tennis Club’s teams hosted matches in the Sussex Winter League.

On Saturday the men’s fourth team entertained a team from East Hoathly & Halland in a Division 10 fixture.

Unfortunately, the other team could only field one pair instead of the usual two and so The Green started with a 2-0 advantage.

In the first rubber Sam Eastall with Ed Williams endured a lengthy tussle before edging through to victory by 4-6, 6-1 and 10-8 in the championship tie-break. Then Steve Cullinane with Matt Wells suffered a two-set defeat, so making the final outcome a 3-1 win for The Green.

On Sunday, in very windy conditions, The Green’s ladies’ second team entertained the Preston Park third team from Brighton in a Division 7 fixture.

The first round saw Nicola Male/Heather Wilcox lose 6-7, 4-6 to the Preston Park first pair but Sheila King/Sue McLeavy triumphed 6-2, 7-5 over the second pair, having been 3-5 down in the second set.

Before the second round of matches could start the rain set in and so the match was declared a 2-2 draw.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to the club’s website and use the Contact Us feature.