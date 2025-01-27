Two home matches for The Green
On Saturday the men’s fourth team entertained a team from East Hoathly & Halland in a Division 10 fixture.
Unfortunately, the other team could only field one pair instead of the usual two and so The Green started with a 2-0 advantage.
In the first rubber Sam Eastall with Ed Williams endured a lengthy tussle before edging through to victory by 4-6, 6-1 and 10-8 in the championship tie-break. Then Steve Cullinane with Matt Wells suffered a two-set defeat, so making the final outcome a 3-1 win for The Green.
On Sunday, in very windy conditions, The Green’s ladies’ second team entertained the Preston Park third team from Brighton in a Division 7 fixture.
The first round saw Nicola Male/Heather Wilcox lose 6-7, 4-6 to the Preston Park first pair but Sheila King/Sue McLeavy triumphed 6-2, 7-5 over the second pair, having been 3-5 down in the second set.
Before the second round of matches could start the rain set in and so the match was declared a 2-2 draw.
