Two home matches for The Green's teams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last Sunday two of The Green's teams hosted matches in the Sussex Winter Tennis League and Wealden Tennis League.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men’s third team entertained the East Grinstead second team in a Division 7 fixture of the Sussex Winter League. Both pairings of Stuart Clode with Rod Pavek and Ed Money with Ed Williams won their two rubbers in two sets, so making the final match result a 4-0 victory for The Green.

A much closer match was played out between the first mixed teams of The Green and Amherst in a Division 1 fixture of the Wealden League. The former’s first pair of Chris Grief/Amanda Ruck defeated the Amherst second pair of John Ellwood/Anita Pearce by 6-2, 6-2 whilst the second pair of George Moon/Sjaan Gillings lost to Dylan Preece/Nikki Crowhurst by 2-6, 4-6. The second round of matches saw Chris/Amanda beat Dylan/Nikki by 6-4, 7-5, whilst the other contest went the full distance with George/Sjaan just losing out to John/Anita by 8-10 in the championship tie-break following one set apiece. This meant the match outcome was a 2-2 draw.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.