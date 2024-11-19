Two home wins for The Green

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last weekend The Green's ladies and men's first teams secured victories.

Last weekend The Green’s ladies and men’s first teams had home matches and both secured victories.

On Saturday the ladies entertained the Saltdean first team in a Division 4 fixture of the Sussex Winter Tennis League. The first pair of Beaula Page with Amanda Ruck won both their rubbers in two sets but the second pair of Hannah Gandy with Sue McLeavy found the opposition much tougher. They succumbed easily to the Saltdean first pair but then triumphed against the second pair with a score of 7-5, 3-6 and 10-7 in the championship tie-break, thus achieving a 3-1 match result.

The next day saw the men’s team host the Comptons first team from Horsham in a Division 2 fixture. The Green’s first pairing of Ross Cudmore/Alex Williams defeated their opposing pairings in two sets as did the second pairing of Chris Grief/Hardy Tuli. This meant that they gained a 4-0 victory over Comptons.

Also on Sunday the men’s second team fulfilled a Division 5 fixture when they played the Cooden first team. Adam Mabb with Dominic Heavens and Stuart Clode with Gabriel Gregson defeated the Cooden second pair in two sets but lost to the first pair, although Stuart/Gabriel only succumbed by 6-3, 4-6 and 5-10 in the championship tie-break. Therefore the match outcome was a 2-2 draw.

