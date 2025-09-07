Two out of three for Billingshurst bowlers

Billingshurst bowlers travelled the short distance for the derby against Southwater, setting out to complete the double.

At the tea break the home side had a slight advantage of two shots, even having scored an eight on the fourth end against the visitors. The break suited the home side much better and started to build a lead. By the end it was the hosts that came out on top by 16 shots, Southwater 76 Billingshurst 60.

Billingshurst bowlers welcomed Captain Graham and the players from Beechhurst Park, Haywards Heath to their Station Road green, planning to make it a double following their win away earlier in the season. With Gary Mansfield playing as Skip for the first time in a club match, together with several members of the visiting team visit to the host's green, Club Captain Barry Gilbert gave them all an extra special welcome and good luck for the game.

At the halfway point and the break for tea the home side had a slight advantage of eleven shots, returning to the green the standard of bowls continued to be high with good shots played by both sides. With only the Captain's rink to finish and wins for the home side on the other two rinks the final wood came to rest for a three rink win for the home side by 18 shots. Billingshurst 55 Beechhurst Park 37.

Billingshurst played the second game of the weekend against Lindfield, on their first visit to the Station Road Green. Billingshurst had won away earlier in the season and were looking for the double. At the halfway tea break this looked very doubtful as the visitors had a twenty-one-shot advantage and set for quite a big win.

However, the tea break came at just the right time for the hosts, as they started to pull back the deficit, with a seven and several twos, threes and fours they played themselves back into the gam coming out on top by eight shots, Billingshurst 69 - Lindfield 61.