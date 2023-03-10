Two Sussex juniors crowned national kickboxing champions

Amelie Byford-Winter (aged 12) and Mackenzie Tincombe (17) of Brighton have returned home as National Savate Kickboxing champions for a second year.

Amelie (far left) and Mackenzie (second from right) with the team from Nam Yang Brighton following their win

Amelie and Mac were invited last year to compete in Newcastle, Northern Ireland, at the annual National Savate Junior Championship, which is run by the Great Britian Savate Federation.

The event was Amelie’s first formal competition and she walked away with the National Junior champion’s prize for girls after defeating the reigning champion. Mac scooped the trophy as National champion for boys aged 17 and under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amelie and Mac were delighted to be invited back again this year. They both had a great day of competing and were thrilled to retain their National Junior champion titles.

Following their performances at the tournament both Amelie and Mac have been selected to join the Great Britian Savate Federation National Team and compete at the World Savate Championships in Slovenia this summer.

Amelie, aged 12, has been training in martial arts from the age of four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last few years she has focused her art on Savate also known as Boxe Francaise. Savate originates from France and is a combat sport that uses hands and feet as weapons, combining elements of English boxing with graceful kicking techniques.

Mackenzie, aged 17, has been training in martial arts since he was 11 years old. Mac has competed at various kickboxing events over the years and is delighted to retain his Junior Championship title for teenage boys aged 17 years of age and under.

Amelie and Mac are members of Nam Yang Brighton Community Association a community lead, not for profit association teaching martial arts in Brighton and Hove since 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club welcomes everyone and anyone, all ages and backgrounds, people with disabilities, refugees and local community groups.

Many of their students and families are on lower incomes which is something the club specifically provides for. Nam Yang Brighton are the UK’s first Martial Arts Club of Sanctuary for their work with refugees and asylum seekers.

Nam Yang are delighted with Amelie and Mac’s results – Sam Byford-Winter, Senior instructor and manager, said: “Amelie and Mac have both worked incredibly hard leading up to the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad