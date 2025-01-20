Two victories for The Green

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last weekend two of The Green's teams played matches in the Sussex Winter Tennis League and secured victories.

On Saturday the ladies first team entertained the Preston Park second team from Brighton in a Division 4 fixture.

Both pairs of Beaula Page with Amanda Ruck and Hannah Gandy with Sjaan Gillings defeated the opposing second pair comfortably in two sets, as did Beaula/Amanda against the Preston Park first pair. However, Hannah and Sjaan just lost out to this pair by 3-6, 6-1 and 8-10 in the championship tie-break, so giving The Green a 3-1 win.

On Sunday the men’s second team travelled to Lewes for a Division 5 fixture against the Southdown third team. The Green’s first pairing of George Moon/Huxley Robinson Butler (making his debut for the club) defeated the opposition by 6-1, 6-1 and 6-4, 6-4. Meanwhile Stuart Clode/Paul Tune beat the Preston Park second pairing by 6-0, 6-2 but found the first pairing much stronger, only winning by 6-4, 4-6 and 10-7.

This meant a 4-0 triumph for the men’s second team.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.