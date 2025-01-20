Two victories for The Green
On Saturday the ladies first team entertained the Preston Park second team from Brighton in a Division 4 fixture.
Both pairs of Beaula Page with Amanda Ruck and Hannah Gandy with Sjaan Gillings defeated the opposing second pair comfortably in two sets, as did Beaula/Amanda against the Preston Park first pair. However, Hannah and Sjaan just lost out to this pair by 3-6, 6-1 and 8-10 in the championship tie-break, so giving The Green a 3-1 win.
On Sunday the men’s second team travelled to Lewes for a Division 5 fixture against the Southdown third team. The Green’s first pairing of George Moon/Huxley Robinson Butler (making his debut for the club) defeated the opposition by 6-1, 6-1 and 6-4, 6-4. Meanwhile Stuart Clode/Paul Tune beat the Preston Park second pairing by 6-0, 6-2 but found the first pairing much stronger, only winning by 6-4, 4-6 and 10-7.
This meant a 4-0 triumph for the men’s second team.
