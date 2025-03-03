Two wins and a draw for The Green

By Sheila King
Contributor
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 16:37 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 18:13 BST

The Green's men's second team entertained the Hailsham first team in Division 5 of the Sussex Winter Tennis League.

Both home pairings – Stuart Clode and Gabriel Gregson and Dominic Heavens and Paul Tune – won their two rubbers comfortably in two sets, producing a 4-0 victory for The Green.

This match completed their winter campaign which means a second or third place finish in this division.

The Green ladies first team travelled to the Southdown club in Lewes for a Division 4 fixture.

Padel is a new sport a bit like a cross between tennis and squashPadel is a new sport a bit like a cross between tennis and squash
The first pair of Beaula Page/Amanda Ruck won their two rubbers, although one only in the championship tie-break after one set apiece.

But the second pair of Hannah Gandy/Sue McLeavy lost to the Southdown first pair in two sets and just lost to the second pair with a score of 6-4, 2-6 and 6-10 in the championship tie-break. The match result was a 2-2 draw.

The Green men’s first team hosted the Billingshurst first team in a Division 2 fixture.

Joe Adams with George Moon defeated the opposition’s second pair 6-2, 6-3, then beat the first pair 7-5, 1-6 and 10-8 in the championship tie-break.

The second home pair of Chris Grief with Hardy Tuli endured two very close rubbers, winning both in the championship tie-break by 10-6 and 10-7! This meant a 4-0 triumph for The Green.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to the club’s website and use the Contact Us feature.

