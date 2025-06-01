Two wins and a five-wicket haul for Aldwick

Aldwick's first team travelled to Goodwood to play Chichester in front of Goodwood house. Despite a good bowling performance an excellent fielding, they almost snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Crocker 69* took Chichester to 209-5. At 150-2, when Tim Robinson fell for 92, they were coasting. Thanks to some suicide running, they scrapped over the line, winning by 3 wickets.

Aldwick twos kept their 100% record beating Pagham by 7 wickets. Chashing 165, Nigel Lugg 43* & Ed Gyde 49 saw them home.

Despite 5-30 from Mike Bennett, Bognor scored 153. Aldwick at one stage were 22-7. Duncan Dixon 29* & Jaydon Wellsted 26, took the innings to 93.