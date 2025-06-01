Two wins and a five-wicket haul for Aldwick
Aldwick's first team travelled to Goodwood to play Chichester in front of Goodwood house. Despite a good bowling performance an excellent fielding, they almost snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory.
Matthew Crocker 69* took Chichester to 209-5. At 150-2, when Tim Robinson fell for 92, they were coasting. Thanks to some suicide running, they scrapped over the line, winning by 3 wickets.
Aldwick twos kept their 100% record beating Pagham by 7 wickets. Chashing 165, Nigel Lugg 43* & Ed Gyde 49 saw them home.
Despite 5-30 from Mike Bennett, Bognor scored 153. Aldwick at one stage were 22-7. Duncan Dixon 29* & Jaydon Wellsted 26, took the innings to 93.