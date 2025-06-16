Two wins and three losses for Southwater bowlers

Southwater won two matches and lost three this last week.

Home to St Franci in the Mid Sussex all 10 points were gained winning 77 to 38.

Top rink was Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghlan, Leas Andrews and Geoff Kentish (30-13) with Debbie Coshan, Richard Harris, Jenny Haysom and Judith Hitchman (27-14) and Vannessa Mellor, Dee Blanchard, Alan Parker and David Kent (20-11).

However away to Hurstpierpoint in the John Spriggs League only 2 points were gained by Mair Williams, Andy Coshan, Mike Skipp and John Boranski (18-11) losing overall by 55 to 41.

A loss away to Downsman by 50 to 74. Another loss away to Southwick by 49 to 68 followed. The triple of Debbie Coshan, Ian Cribb and Peter Curd won (19-7).

Finally a close match with Adastra was won by 47 to 43. The rink of Debbie Coshan, Tim Ganderr, Vanessa Mellor and Judith Hitchman won 20 to 13 with Sonia Gordon, Kerry Geer, Jean Meinertzhagen and Pauline Scott 15 to 14.