Two wins for The Green
The first pair of Hannah Gandy with Sheila King defeated the opposition’s second pair 6-1, 6-1, although it was a much harder encounter than the score suggests, before beating the first pair 6-3, 7-5.
Meanwhile the second pair of Dana Brass with Nicola Male played exceptionally well to just overcome the first pair by 6-2, 1-6 and 10-8 in the championship tie-break, before losing 2-6, 2-6 against the Pavilion & Avenue second pair. This meant that The Green secured a 3-1 victory.
On Sunday the men’s first team hosted the Storrington second team in a Division 2 match. Joe Adams/Chris Grief as first pair won their rubbers by 6-0, 6-4 and 6-4, 6-1. The Green’s second pair of Ross Cudmore/Alex Williams lost 5-7, 3-6 to the Storrington first pair but just defeated the second pair with a score of 6-2, 2-6, 10-3. Therefore the match result was 3-1 to The Green.
If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the 'Contact Us' feature.
x