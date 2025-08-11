Two wins for The Green

Tell us your club news.

Last Sunday The Green's second mixed team entertained the Wadhurst second team in a Division 3 fixture of the Wealden Tennis League.

The first pair of Rachel Allison with Rob Millington won their two rubbers with scores of 6-3, 6-0 and then 6-0, 6-4. The second pair of Sheila King with Chris Strickland found the Wadhurst first pair too strong, losing by 4-6, 3-6, but beat the second pair 6-0, 6-1. This meant that the result was a 3-1 win for The Green which continued the team’s undefeated run.

Recently the men’s third team fulfilled a Division 8 fixture of the Sussex Summer League when they went to Seaford, achieving a 3-1 victory. The first pairing of Sam Eastall/Joe Toogood won both their rubbers although one was only in the championship tie-break after one set apiece, whilst the second pairing of Rod Pavek/Julian Wynn won one rubber but lost the other.

