Two wins for The Green

Last Sunday The Green's second mixed team travelled to Cross-in-Hand for a Division 3 fixture in the Wealden Tennis League.

The first pair of Rachel Allison with Ed Williams easily won their two rubbers in two sets whilst the second pair of Sue McLeavy with Lee Hagan also won in two sets, by 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4, 6-3. This meant a convincing 4-0 victory for The Green, which continued the team’s winning ways in the 2025-2026 competition.

The Green’s men’s third team recently secured a 3-1 win when they played at Wadhurst in a Division 8 fixture of the Sussex Summer Tennis League.

Sam Eastall/Joe Toogood won in the championship tie-break after one set apiece following a two-set win, whilst Rod Pavek/Laurence Satow endured two championship tie-breaks in their two rubbers, but only triumphed in one of them.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.