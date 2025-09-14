Two wins out of two for The Green
The men’s third team completed their summer campaign when they entertained the Grasshoppers third team from Hove in a Division 8 fixture of the Sussex Tennis League.
The first pair of Sam Eastall with Joe Toogood won 6-4, 6-1 and then one of their opponents had to retire hurt during their second rubber. Meanwhile the second pairing of Rod Pavek with Julian Wynn won 6-2, 6-1 but just lost out to the Grasshoppers first pair by 6-3, 4-6 and 7-10 in the championship tie-break. This meant a 3-1 victory for The Green which resulted in a mid-table finish.
The second mixed team travelled to Horsmonden for a Division 3 fixture of the Wealden Tennis League. The first pairing of Dana Brass/Robert Millington endured two very close rubbers which resulted in victories by 0-6, 6-2, 10-7 and then 2-6, 7-5, 10-5. The second pairing of Sheila King/Matt Wells lost their first rubber by 4-6, 5-7 but then triumphed by 6-2, 6-4 to bring up a 3-1 win, maintaining this team’s undefeated record.
