Two wins out of two for The Green

By Sheila King
Contributor
Published 14th Sep 2025, 20:44 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 08:20 BST
Last Sunday two of The Green's teams were in action and both achieved wins.

The men’s third team completed their summer campaign when they entertained the Grasshoppers third team from Hove in a Division 8 fixture of the Sussex Tennis League.

The first pair of Sam Eastall with Joe Toogood won 6-4, 6-1 and then one of their opponents had to retire hurt during their second rubber. Meanwhile the second pairing of Rod Pavek with Julian Wynn won 6-2, 6-1 but just lost out to the Grasshoppers first pair by 6-3, 4-6 and 7-10 in the championship tie-break. This meant a 3-1 victory for The Green which resulted in a mid-table finish.

The second mixed team travelled to Horsmonden for a Division 3 fixture of the Wealden Tennis League. The first pairing of Dana Brass/Robert Millington endured two very close rubbers which resulted in victories by 0-6, 6-2, 10-7 and then 2-6, 7-5, 10-5. The second pairing of Sheila King/Matt Wells lost their first rubber by 4-6, 5-7 but then triumphed by 6-2, 6-4 to bring up a 3-1 win, maintaining this team’s undefeated record.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.

