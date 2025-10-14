Two wins out of two for The Green's mixed tennis team

The Green's second mixed team have recently played two home matches in Division 3 of the Wealden Tennis League which produced two wins.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team entertained the Rye second team and achieved a very comfortable 4-0 victory. The home pairings were Hannah Gandy with Mike Sarna and Sue McLeavy with Robert Millington; the four rubbers were all won in two sets.

Then last Sunday the team hosted a local derby against the Amherst third team. This time Sue McLeavy partnered Matt Wells and they beat James Holt/Millie Mitchell-Pointer 6-4,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7-6, and then defeated Zachery Read/Mel Pointer 7-6, 7-5. Meanwhile Mike Sarna partnered Heather Wilcox and lost 4-6, 5-7 to Zachery/Mel but just beat James/Millie by 6-1, 4-6 and 11-9 in the championship tie-break. Therefore the result was a 3-1 triumph for The Green.

Tell us your club news.

These two victories maintain the team’s undefeated record this season and they now lead Division 3 by a very large margin.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.