Two wins out of two for The Green's mixed tennis team
The team entertained the Rye second team and achieved a very comfortable 4-0 victory. The home pairings were Hannah Gandy with Mike Sarna and Sue McLeavy with Robert Millington; the four rubbers were all won in two sets.
Then last Sunday the team hosted a local derby against the Amherst third team. This time Sue McLeavy partnered Matt Wells and they beat James Holt/Millie Mitchell-Pointer 6-4,
7-6, and then defeated Zachery Read/Mel Pointer 7-6, 7-5. Meanwhile Mike Sarna partnered Heather Wilcox and lost 4-6, 5-7 to Zachery/Mel but just beat James/Millie by 6-1, 4-6 and 11-9 in the championship tie-break. Therefore the result was a 3-1 triumph for The Green.
These two victories maintain the team’s undefeated record this season and they now lead Division 3 by a very large margin.
