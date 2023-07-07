UK Ultra success for Eastbourne runner Kirby

Following the success of the UK Ultra running weekend in May, UK Ultra lead Neil Kirby has achieved his own success at The Run to the Sea Brighton 50k race.

The multi-terrain course starts in Horsham, taking runners on a point-to-point course through wonderful trails and rolling downs before finishing on Brighton seafront. Whilst Neil used the race as training for some planned longer races later this year, he finished in first place and set a new course record.

Kirby, of Eastbourne, has been a footballer for most of his life, and so has always run a lot. At school he had run competitively at cross country and middle-distance races, but football was his first love. But at the age of 30 Neil started taking his running career more seriously, venturing into long distance running and very soon after that, ultra running.

One day Neil came across the Dean Karnezes book, The Ultramarathon Man, and decided to browse through it. This became the start of Neil’s extremely successful running career, including:

Neil Kirby coming in first place at the Run to the Sea race | Contributed picture

South Downs Way 50-mile race 2016 – 1st place in 6hrs 35 mins

North Downs Way 50-mile race 2016 – 1st place in 6hrs 57mins

South Downs Way 100-mile race, 2016 – 1st place in 15 hrs 30mins

North Downs Way 100-mile race, 2016 – 1st place in 16hrs 45mins

Wendover Woods 50-mile race, 2016 – 2nd place in 7hrs 43mins

Endurance Life Sussex 36mile race, 2017 – 1st place in 5hrs 09mins

Endurance Life Sussex 52k, 2022 – 1st place in 4hrs 33mins

North Downs Ridge 50k race. 2022 – 1st place in 3hrs 43mins

Beachy Head 52k race 2022 – 1st place in 4hrs 04mins

Jesenicky Mountain Marathon 2022 – 5th place in 3hrs 43 mins

The idea of putting on his first event came in 2018. After some great race experiences, Neil had a vision for putting on a race on the South Downs using his knowledge and passion for the local area.

His company, UK Ultra, was created to put on well-organised, exciting, friendly and value for money events with runners at the heart of everything.

Sustainability and inclusivity are also core values for the company, with the aims being to bring people together to enjoy the South Downs trails, test themselves with a new goal, meet new people and improve their lives through health and fitness.

Fellow runner and supporter of the UK Ultra events through the company Lynn’s Travel based in Eastbourne, Steve Offord, shared: “UK Ultra is a great local business that has grown each year. This is down to the hard work, determination but mostly importantly the knowledge Neil has gained in the field of ultra running.

"Neil has always led from the front, whether in a race or putting on events.”

The next UK Ultra event is the South Downs Winter 55 miler on Saturday 2 December. For next year’s South Downs events, which will take place on 25 and 26 May 2024, open on 30 July 2023. This includes the 20 mile, 50k 100k and 100 mile races. The new half marathon entries will open later in the year.