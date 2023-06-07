UK Ultra success for Run Wednesdays in Eastbourne

Run Wednesdays had over 68 members running or volunteering during the races. Club Coach, Danny Garbett, shared, “This was a great event for Run Wednesdays to be involved with. Beautiful weather, lots of complimentary remarks about the aid stations and our runners were awesome. Well done to every single one of the runners and volunteers who participated.” Special mentions go to the following runners: Darren Ives 100 miles Dan Laurent 100km Richard Vercoe 50km Martina Delecka 20 miles If you have ever thought about running your first race, whether it be 5K, a marathon or an ultra event, or just want to get fit with a friendly club, please go to the Run Wednesdays Facebook page for further information.