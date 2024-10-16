United bounce back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Storrington hit for Six

United went into the weekend on a run of six wins and looking to topple unbeaten league leaders Hassocks. In the event it was not to be, despite Max Thompson filling in up front and snatching a 60th career goal in a United shirt. In all truth, Hassocks were just that little bit quicker on the day, but despite the loss, most United fans were happy to see that there was almost nothing between the sides.

Dan Webster on debut had just netted to make it 2-2 as the linesman's flag went up and ruled it out, the ball having gone out in the build up - the search continued but Hassocks secured it with a late sucker punch goal. United stay on the verge of the top ten, but on Tuesday night it was Sussex Senior Cup action that provided a welcome distraction. The U's (having reverted to their old 80s nickname of "The Raiders") had been at Storrington just a week earlier, only to have the match postponed with an hour to go to kickoff and Saturday's defeat, lead to a determination to get back on track.

The warning signs were there if the Swans had looked; the warmup was conducted at a furious pace, steely looks all round. It took in fact just 57 seconds for Ingram to cross at pace and Thompson to add another to his weekend goal to make it 1-0 with a beautiful deft header. It was Ingram himself who scored ten minutes,Ayer to make it2-0, and Storrington were already looking defeated, not good with nearly seventy minutes left. There were shots raining onto the Storrington goal, and on the half hour Charlie Ball broke through everyone to make it 3-0. Storrington were looking wistfully at the changing rooms and the half time cuppa when Max Thompson (apparently not a tea drinker) snuck through and made it 4-0.

Stock footage - Max Thompson

Anthony Storey obviously had the easier half time lecture to deliver, but it can't have been "have mercy boys" as within 80 seconds of the restart Thompson ghosted in at the far post to make it 5-0, and complete his hat trick.

With a full bench and the match effectively won, and with the weekends FA Vase tie possibly in mind, United started wholesale changes, using all five subs as more youngsters joined the fray. In all honesty there was no difference, Kartal and Kallicharan both looked full of energy , Grout and Neale also caused problems for a flagging Swans, it it was veteran Nathan Crabb who broke in from the left to shoot straight past defenders and keeper to complete the rout, 6-0 and into the draw for the third round. U tied will be hoping for a big name to take back to the newly reopened Oval Arena!!

On Sunday U tied travel to Slough to take on Burnham FC in the Isuzu FA Vase first round proper.