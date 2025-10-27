United’s quiet triumph

Very slowly but surely, Eastbourne United are going under the radar.

After a quiet start to the season, United have been putting together a run of games, seemingly with nobody noticing - and that’s the plan! Nobody wants to be running around with a target on their back, especially in the rumour mill of step 5 football, but after the 1-0 penalty loss at Haywards Heath, you can see that the rest of the league may have woken up to what’s happening. Newhaven arrived at the Oval after an excellent start to their campaign and full of confidence. United were without Ollie Hull (suspended), Max Thompson and Anthony Thomas, but welcomed back James Hull . From the whistle it was apparent that United were taking no prisoners, and it took James Hull just 2 minutes 31 seconds to get on the scoresheet - a moment of confusion from Newhaven’s keeper and defence, a classic centre forward chase down and the ricochet straight onto the net. The nearly 300 crowd loved it, and made it clear that they loved having the third Hull brother back too! Mufaro Huchu was busy as ever, and nearly made it 2-0 with an effort from 20 yards, the keeper holding it well. On the quarter hour it was 1-1 as the Dockers reminded United that there are two teams in a game, and Storey’s boys took heed; just 3 minutes this time as once again Huchu was causing the grief, his splendid cross was undefendable and deflected into the net for 2-1. Not to be outdone, T’yano Wilson was working up a head of steam on the other wing, his stinging shot couldn’t be held and went from a corner. Rhyle Ovenden nearly made it three, but the keeper held the shot well. There was no time for regrets for United’s young captain however - moments later James Hull turned provider, his cross being turned in by Ovenden. The crowd was really getting behind United and wanting more; just ahead of half time Hull and Ovenden did it again, this time Hull’s shot was well saved, only for Ovenden to grab the rebound for 4-1.

There was a moment of concern for the Dockers as Charlie Gibson landed horribly from an arial challenge, taking the full weight on his knee and both Physios on, Gibson stretchered off to loud applause from both sets of supporters - the kind of unfortunate accident that cannot be avoided, and put a damper on half time.

In the second half, the Dockers had decided that they were not going to be humiliated, and came at United like a freight train.Nevertheless it was Koby Farrell who nearly made it 5, his header just missing the upright, before a great shot beat Hobden to make it 4-2. United were still in control, but made things very much worse when Josh Thomas headed back to his keeper, Hobden saw the chance to get a quick attack on, and seemingly attempted to throw it before he’d actually caught it, the result being the ball being thrown into his own net. Again, a lesser team could of imploded, but the resolve but solid ( okay there were a few sniggers at the unfortunate keeper), but James Hull rolled up his sleeves and forced a great save at the other end, before providing Jake Prodger with a gift of a chance, and Prodger wasn’t going to say no- 5-3 to United just after the hour. Prodger enjoyed the applause so much that he stung the keepers hands twice more as United upped the tempo, in all truth the match was over, but United were still hungry. Ollie Hyland was sin binned, and United down to 10 men for the remainder of the match. T’yano Wilson made way for Alfie Gander with 5 minutes to go, the fresh legs bringing more impetus and making sure of it.

Wilson runs them ragged

Right on the final whistle, Prodger was flattened by a knock to the head, the referee played on, but Dan Hull’s outrage brought him a Red card, much to the disgust of the home supporters. Moments later their joy was unbridled as the referee blew for full time, and rapturous applause made it very clear to players and management - this is what they want. Fast attacking fearless football, and just quietly, it is bringing its reward. United sneaking up to eleventh now, and away to fourth placed Horsham YMCA next Saturday.