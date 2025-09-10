United’s stuttering start continues

Just when you thought it was service back to normal, United go and throw away two on the trot!

On Saturday in an admittedly feisty affair at Roffey, United looked to be making it three wins in a row for the first time this season. In an even first half, it was Josh Thomas’s penalty that separated the teams, and right up to the hour mark it looked more than sufficient. And then it happened; a slew of yellow cards, for both teams to be fair, and Roffey got back in it. The nerves seemed to spread through United, and on the final whistle Roffey broke them down to make it 2-1.

on Tuesday night it was nearly a carbon copy. A very strong looking Peacehaven came at United from kickoff. Once again Hyland was absent due to holidays, but the defence held firm, Farrell and Hull very aggressive and snuffing out any incursions before they became serious. At the other end it was not all one way traffic either; Wilson looked like somebody had put a new set of batteries in him before kickoff, and Haven had no answer for him. Just 10 minutes were on the clock when a sublime pass from Koby Farrell put Wilson through, outpacing the defence he, made no mistake to fire home. The dynamic changed a shaven realised that they might have issues here, and became more wary. On the half hour it was looking reasonably comfortable when Hobden came a very long way for a cross that he was never going to get to. Flat footed, the defence was breached and it was 1-1 at the break.

Just moments into the second half, a mixup between keeper and the excellent Ollie Hull lead to a disastrous Haven goal, and United were very much on the back foot. TitasZoglo had required the physio for a rolled ankle in the last moments of the first half, and was unable to keep going, Anthony Thomas replacing him and Max Thompson, who looked terrifying up front, dropped into the defence to shore them up. Thompson himself fell victim to cramp in his first start since knee surgery, and Mo Huchu replaced him. Late on it became 3-1, but it was academic by then; United were not going to win the Sussex Senior cup, nor incidentally are Peacehaven. But there were more than enough good things going on in both matches to show Anthony Storey that there is hope in this lineup.

United attack Peacehaven

On Saturday, United welcome Varndeanians to the Oval Arena, before travelling to Polegrove on Wednesday night in the Peter Bentley Cup against Bexhill. With the return of Ollie Hyland and the return to full fitness of Max Thompson, this could be tricky for both clubs as United look for stability.