Unsatisfying conditions but plenty of competition at Hastings & St Leonards

Ten Lasers, four Laser Radials, a Dart 16 and a Buzz launched into force two southerly winds for Autumn Series racing at the Hastings & St Leonard’s Sailing Club.

The light southerly winds made launching from the beach at low tide, and through breaking waves, difficult, with some boats needing a couple of attempts.

The support of club member Conor Byrne to assist by holding boats steady and providing a good push through the waves was appreciated. Once over the surf, the sea was an unsatisfying lumpy chop with only minimal wind to sail through.

Nonetheless, the conditions were the same for all sailors and with plenty of boats on the water, it was still competitive. In the Laser Handicap Fleet, Matt Wiseman (Laser) won the first two races by a comfortable margin.

Lasers racing in the Autumn Series

Good starts in both races gave him clear air at the front of the fleet and no mistakes helped him stay in the lead.

Hugh Ashford (Laser) was second in the first race and Roy Sandford (Laser) second in the next. Wiseman’s two wins moved him to the top of the Series’s leaderboard with Ashford just behind and Sandford in third.

Single boat entries to the General Handicap Fleet and Catamaran Handicap Fleet meant that Philip Blurton & Sarai Denny (Buzz) took the points in the former and Sergio Velluti & Trevor Beale (Dart 16) in the latter; both boats lead the competition in their respective fleets.

The final race of the day, the Sovereign Handicap, saw boats of all classes compete against each other. Four boats stayed on the water with the win taken by Blurton & Denny (Buzz), ahead of Nicky Browne (Laser Radial) in second and Velluti & Beale (Dart 16) third.

Buzz dinghy with spinnaker flying.

This Sunday the club looks forward to the Battle of Hastings Handicap when boats of all classes compete against each other across three races for the club’s most unusual trophy, “Harold’s Helmet”. Sailors will be hoping for a bit more wind and more exciting conditions.