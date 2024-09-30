Valiant effort from Hastings & Bexhill RFC under 13s
The long awaited U13’s season finally got underway & it was time to put all the pre-season hard work into practice away at East Grinstead.
The midday kick-off meant the sun had melted away any morning frost & soften the ground nicely, whilst the wind had a chill but was calm, perfect conditions for the start of the rugby season.
East Grinstead kicked into the H&B half to start the game & that is where the ball stayed for most of the 1st half. H&B defended against an entourage of royal blue jerseys looking for a way through, the H&B boys showed resilience & determination to keep East Grinstead out with some strong tackles from F. Hollebon & G. Newton-Potter.
East Grinsted broke through on the 14min mark & quickly followed up with a 2nd try 2 minutes later.
By halftime H&B had picked up a handful of injury’s following an aggressive but well contested 1st half, this gave opportunity for debutants D.Hardy, L. Dugdale-Thomas, & N. Purton to join the game alongside H. Smith who was already on the field making his debut.
The new boys, most of which had never played in a competitive game of rugby before, didn’t let that deter them, got stuck straight in & H&B dominated the 1st 5 mins after the re-start, leading to a trademark F. Shaw ‘power’ try.
East Grinstead re-gained possession & quickly responded with another x2 trys, bringing the game to an end 20-5 to the home team.
A valiant effort from H&B against a strong & well organised East Grinsted team who didn’t let H&B get into the game, something for the boys to take back to the training ground before their next outing on 13th October.
Write up report - Adam Quinn.
Scorers: F. Shaw (5).
Team: T. Green, H. Morley, A. Quinn, J. Phillips, G. Newton-Potter, S. Woodhead, J. Campbell, T.Winn, F. Hollebon, A.Feaver, F. Shaw, H. Smith, L. Cowell, D.Hardy, L. Dugdale-Thomas, N. Purton, F. Hoare, E.Beaney.
