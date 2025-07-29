Vanessa and Richard take Petworth win
Twenty four players’ names went into a hat to reveal the twelve pairings who were split into two groups who played five seven game matches.
The winners of Group A, Vanessa Busek (Midhurst LTC) and Richard Blackburn (Petworth LTC), went on to play a deciding final set against the winners of Group B, Sarah Wilford (Petworth LTC) and Tony Martin (Haslemere LTC). The winners of the final, which was played on the grass, were Vanessa Busek and Richard Blackburn (6-3).
Petworth Lawn Tennis Club has two grass and two hard courts and welcomes new members. To find out more email [email protected]