Vanessa and Richard take Petworth win

Photo: left to right Richard Blackburn, Vanessa Busek, Tony Martin, Sarah Wilford.

On Sunday 27th July Petworth Lawn Tennis Club hosted their annual Pimm’s open mixed doubles tournament at which the Club welcomed guest players from other local tennis clubs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty four players’ names went into a hat to reveal the twelve pairings who were split into two groups who played five seven game matches.

The winners of Group A, Vanessa Busek (Midhurst LTC) and Richard Blackburn (Petworth LTC), went on to play a deciding final set against the winners of Group B, Sarah Wilford (Petworth LTC) and Tony Martin (Haslemere LTC). The winners of the final, which was played on the grass, were Vanessa Busek and Richard Blackburn (6-3).

Petworth Lawn Tennis Club has two grass and two hard courts and welcomes new members. To find out more email [email protected]