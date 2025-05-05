Victories for the The Green's mixed teams

By Sheila King
Contributor
Published 5th May 2025, 16:13 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 10:00 BST
Last weekend two of The Green's mixed teams fulfilled fixtures in the Wealden Tennis League.

On Saturday the second mixed team entertained the Cross-in-Hand third team in a Division 3 match. The home first pairing of Hannah Gandy with Chris Strickland won their two rubbers in two sets, as did the second pairing of Dana Brass with Robert Millington, so achieving a 4-0 victory.

Then on Sunday the first mixed team travelled to Goudhurst for a Division 1 match. Chris Grief/Beaula Page won their two rubbers comfortably in two sets but The Green’s second pair of Gabriel Gregson/Sue McLeavy endured much tougher encounters. They lost to the Goudhurst first pair by 1-6, 5-7 but then came through by 6-3, 5-7 and 10-6 in the championship tie-break against the second pair, thus securing a 3-1 win for The Green.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.

