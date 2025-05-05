Victories for the The Green's mixed teams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last weekend two of The Green's mixed teams fulfilled fixtures in the Wealden Tennis League.

On Saturday the second mixed team entertained the Cross-in-Hand third team in a Division 3 match. The home first pairing of Hannah Gandy with Chris Strickland won their two rubbers in two sets, as did the second pairing of Dana Brass with Robert Millington, so achieving a 4-0 victory.

Then on Sunday the first mixed team travelled to Goudhurst for a Division 1 match. Chris Grief/Beaula Page won their two rubbers comfortably in two sets but The Green’s second pair of Gabriel Gregson/Sue McLeavy endured much tougher encounters. They lost to the Goudhurst first pair by 1-6, 5-7 but then came through by 6-3, 5-7 and 10-6 in the championship tie-break against the second pair, thus securing a 3-1 win for The Green.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.