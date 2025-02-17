Hampden Park ladies’ first team hosted Chichester in Division 1 of the TDS Ultra Sussex Winter Tennis Doubles League and their 4-0 victory took them top of the division with two matches to go.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HPTC’s first pair, Helen Mitchell & Jenny Hughes, beat Chichester’s second pair, Gilly & Louise, 6-4, 6-1 and then beat their 1st pair Katica & Sue 6-0, 7-6.

Hampden’s second pair Nicola Tuson & Nikki Woodhouse beat the Chichester 1st pair 6-0, 6-2 and their 2nd pair 6-1, 6-1 – a great result all around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampden Park’s ladies fourth team were away to Cross-in Hand . Unfortunately, despite putting up a strong fight both first and second pairs were defeated.

Hampden Park and Cross-in Hand ladies fourth teams

The first pair, Barbara Hardcastle and Janet Collings, lost 6 -2, 6-3 and 6-4, 6-2, while the second pair, Ros Burtenshaw and Kay Mitchell, managed to take their second rubber to a championship tie break. They lost 6-1, 6-1, and 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (tie break).

If you want to find out more about the club visit www.hampdenparktennis.co.uk