Victory and loss for Hampden Park Ladies Tennis Teams
HPTC’s first pair, Helen Mitchell & Jenny Hughes, beat Chichester’s second pair, Gilly & Louise, 6-4, 6-1 and then beat their 1st pair Katica & Sue 6-0, 7-6.
Hampden’s second pair Nicola Tuson & Nikki Woodhouse beat the Chichester 1st pair 6-0, 6-2 and their 2nd pair 6-1, 6-1 – a great result all around.
Hampden Park’s ladies fourth team were away to Cross-in Hand . Unfortunately, despite putting up a strong fight both first and second pairs were defeated.
The first pair, Barbara Hardcastle and Janet Collings, lost 6 -2, 6-3 and 6-4, 6-2, while the second pair, Ros Burtenshaw and Kay Mitchell, managed to take their second rubber to a championship tie break. They lost 6-1, 6-1, and 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (tie break).
