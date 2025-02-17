Victory and loss for Hampden Park Ladies Tennis Teams

By Barbara Hardcastle
Contributor
Published 17th Feb 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 17:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Hampden Park ladies’ first team hosted Chichester in Division 1 of the TDS Ultra Sussex Winter Tennis Doubles League and their 4-0 victory took them top of the division with two matches to go.

HPTC’s first pair, Helen Mitchell & Jenny Hughes, beat Chichester’s second pair, Gilly & Louise, 6-4, 6-1 and then beat their 1st pair Katica & Sue 6-0, 7-6.

Hampden’s second pair Nicola Tuson & Nikki Woodhouse beat the Chichester 1st pair 6-0, 6-2 and their 2nd pair 6-1, 6-1 – a great result all around.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampden Park’s ladies fourth team were away to Cross-in Hand . Unfortunately, despite putting up a strong fight both first and second pairs were defeated.

Hampden Park and Cross-in Hand ladies fourth teamsHampden Park and Cross-in Hand ladies fourth teams
Hampden Park and Cross-in Hand ladies fourth teams

The first pair, Barbara Hardcastle and Janet Collings, lost 6 -2, 6-3 and 6-4, 6-2, while the second pair, Ros Burtenshaw and Kay Mitchell, managed to take their second rubber to a championship tie break. They lost 6-1, 6-1, and 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (tie break).

If you want to find out more about the club visit www.hampdenparktennis.co.uk

Related topics:ChichesterDivision 1
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice