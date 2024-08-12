Victory for ladies completes successful summer season
Unfortunately, due to injury, Newick only arrived with one pair rather than the usual two, and so The Green started with a two rubber lead.
The home first pair of Emma Candy with Sheila King won their rubber by 6-3, 6-3, but then the second pair of Dana Brass with Nicola Male lost by 4-6, 4-6, and so the final result was a 3-1 triumph for The Green.
This victory completed a successful summer season for the second team as they won four matches and drew two.
As winners of Division 10 the team will be promoted to Division 9 for next summer.
If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.
