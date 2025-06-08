Victory for The Green ladies

Last Sunday The Green's ladies second team started their summer campaign by entertaining the Seaford third team in a Division 9 fixture of the Sussex Tennis League.

The first round of matches saw the first pair of Sheila King with Sue McLeavy defeat the Seaford second pair by 6-1, 6-0, whilst the second pair of Nicola Male with Heather Wilcox lost to the opposition’s first pair by 3-6, 3-6.

Then Sheila/Sue triumphed 6-1, 6-1 against the Seaford first pair, despite Sue suffering from cramp, and Nicola/Heather defeated the opposition’s second pair 6-1, 6-2. Therefore the match outcome was a 3-1 victory for The Green.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.

