The Green's first mixed team entertained the Wadhurst first team in a Division 1 fixture of the Wealden Tennis League.

The first pairing of Chris Grief with Amanda Ruck comfortably defeated the opposing pairings by 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-2, while the second pairing of Gabriel Gregson with Beaula Page also won their two rubbers in two sets, 6-3, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-1, making the final result a 4-0 victory for The Green.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to the club website and use the Contact Us feature.