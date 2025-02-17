Victory for The Green's mixed team

By Sheila King
Contributor
Published 17th Feb 2025, 16:51 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 17:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Green's first mixed team entertained the Wadhurst first team in a Division 1 fixture of the Wealden Tennis League.

The first pairing of Chris Grief with Amanda Ruck comfortably defeated the opposing pairings by 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-2, while the second pairing of Gabriel Gregson with Beaula Page also won their two rubbers in two sets, 6-3, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-1, making the final result a 4-0 victory for The Green.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to the club website and use the Contact Us feature.

Related topics:Division 1
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice