Villa hammer United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Montpelier Villa 5-2 Chessington & Hook United

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a freezing cold day with many matches called off due to frozen pitches, this seven goal thriller was on in Lancing. Culver Road was the venue for one of the most surprising score lines of the season. With Villa starting the day rock bottom of the SCFL Division One and Chessington in ninth, a home win was a great start of the year for Villa.

The game kicked off and it took a while to warm up, without any real opportunities until the 21st minute. United took the lead as Louis Baynton did well to head the ball on the floor and then Archie Morgan lofted it over the helpless goalkeeper, Stilgoe, 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halftime brews were dished out and it only took Villa one minute to score an equaliser. The ball was played down the left side was passed to the skilful Mesdar Wolderus. He took the ball, moved inside to create an angle and struck a lovely shot into the far corner.

Villa celebrating

The game became very open with both teams attacking in an end to end second half. The frost had thawed and this game in front on 73 fans became exciting.

On 72 minutes Montpellier took the lead. Mesdar the magician took control of the ball on the left. He struck the ball well and it flew over the keeper into the back of the net. With the same confidence as Ronaldinho, Mesdar took the applause as though he had meant it, 2-1 to Montpellier.

Just four minutes later Montpellier added a third. Kai Birchley had seen that the keeper was susceptible to long looping shots, so as he took the corner he swung it in and the ball went directly into the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa were in uncharted territory as they were now 3-1 up with 12 minutes to go. Not only did they keep their nerve, they kept attacking. On 82 minutes, they added a fourth. Villa pushed forward and this time it was Christian Amankwah who supplied a fantastic finish.

Well into injury time, Montpellier were awarded another corner. This time Joe Kinsman went to take it. Amazingly enough, the ball was struck, again it went high and with a sense of Deja Vu the ball flew into the far corner for 5-1.

With everyone in shock and the referee about to blow for full time, Chessington attacked. Tobe got down the left; he crossed the ball in, it deflected onto the bar and Boe Fowler was in the right place to head it in.

An unexpected gem of a game which ended 5-2. The GWS Man of the Match went to Christian Amankwah for his power and persistence.

Next up, Chessington play Wandsworth Borough in the Surrey FA Cup on Tuesday and Villa are away to Godalming Town in the league on Saturday.