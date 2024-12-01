Vital away win for dominant Three Bridges at Sussex rivals Steyning

Although Steyning grabbed a late goal, Three Bridges held on for a much-needed three points.

It was a welcome win for Bridges against another team hoping to get out of the dreaded bottom four, and whilst the visitors looked the better side for much of the afternoon, the game wasn't without a few worrying moments for Jamie Crellin's team.

After just seven minutes Charlie Meehan wasted a golden opportunity when clean through, eventually putting the ball wide, but a scintillating first half display by Kevin Rivera deserved better fate than one 11th minute effort being deflected wide and another being held by Nathan Stroomberg Clarke.

Harvey Killick almost gave Steyning the lead just before half time, his volley being brilliantly tipped over the bar by Luke Glover, but generally the home defence had to be on their toes dealing with the likes of Rivera and Nordibek Bobomurodov, whilst Harver Woollard seemed to be winning all the 50-50 challenges.

The opening goal after 57 minutes was worth the wait as unexpected as it was with an out of the blue first time hit by Bobmurodov that sailed beyond the reach of the home keeper. He did however make a good save from Reece Hallard ar the near post, but was beaten again two minutes from the end of normal time when a mixture of pure skill and determination by Hayden Velvick created the opening for Reece Hallard to steer home.

But it wouldn't be Bridges right now without a touch of late drama as they looked lucky to survive what looked to be a pull back by Ben Holden and an added time break by Steyning saw Harry Shooman's drive go in off the far post. The visitors however were in no mood to concede again and held on to a much needed three points.

Bridges Man of the Match - Nordibek Bobomorodov.

Steyning : N.Stroomberg-Clarke, E.Kazlauskas, R.Malila, C.Pollitt (R.Osei, 57), D.Howick, N.Da Costa, H.Shooman, R.Edwards, C.Meehan (E.Roberts, 75), C.Gratwick (L.Murrain, 60), H.Killick.Unused Subs. - J.Apeni, E.Hoarty.

Bridges : L.Glover, D.Ferreira, H.Woollard, J.Hallard (B.Villavicencio, 61), F.Junior Ze (H.Velvick, 86), N.Bobomurodov, R.Hallard, K.Rivera, K.Kamhouri (C.Hayden-Pickering, 80), B.Holden, B.Irving.Unused Sub. - A.Burnett.Booked - Holden (44).