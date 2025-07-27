Wadhurst go ‘pop’ in the Border Cup

By Laurence Worton
Published 27th Jul 2025, 10:11 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 10:06 BST
The bubbles fly as Wadhurst win the Border Cupplaceholder image
The bubbles fly as Wadhurst win the Border Cup
Wadhurst bowlers overcome near neighbours Hawkhurst to lift the Border Cup and claim the bragging rights.

It was East Sussex versus Kent in the annual bowls competition which pitched Wadhurst (Sussex) against Hawkhurst (Kent).

With a slim 16-shot advantage over Hawkhurst from the first leg played in Kent last week the Sussex side managed another 16-shot win at home on Wednesday to run out victors, lift the cup and claim the county bragging rights.

Competition sponsors C Waterhouse & Sons were in attendance during both games and Clare Waterhouse presented the Border Cup to winning captain Laurence Worton of Wadhurst.

The fizz was opened and the bubbles flew as both teams celebrated what was a good, clean contest, fought over two matches, with no knock-downs.

