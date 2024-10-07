Walking Tennis launches at Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club

Walking Tennis is a fun and social tennis session for those with low mobility, the elderly or those with Parkinson.

In conjunction with the #LTAOpenCourt #TennisForEveryone, Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club continues to offer “Walking Tennis” as part of its inclusive coaching programme.

What is “Walking Tennis”? It is a fun and friendly, coach led, drop-in Tennis session for those with long term health/mobility conditions who may have difficulty running around the court. If you love tennis and are looking for a gentler pace of play, come along and give it a try in a supportive setting.

You can play tennis at any age and Walking Tennis offers an easy way for older people to keep their body and mind active, whilst enjoying the social side of being part of a tennis community. Walking Tennis is safe, fun and inclusive and is ideal for anyone who wants to play tennis, but at their own pace. Walking Tennis has been designed to be accessible for all. It’s still tennis – but with a few tweaks.

CRAFC Walking Tennis GroupCRAFC Walking Tennis Group
Where & when can I play? Tuesdays 10.30am – 11.30am, Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club https://crafc.co.uk/

All enquiries & booking:

Please come along and give it a try! Non-Members welcome

First session is FREE, £5 per session thereafter

