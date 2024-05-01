Warriors conquer in Europe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luke Read took a team of nine fighters to the championships, six of them their first tournament and boy did they deliver. Five golds and five silvers in the K1 category’s and one gold in the Thai boxing against some strong Dutch, Irish and home fighters.

The stand out performance for the team was Luke Read jr with a first round TKO in his final against a Dutch opponent for Thai boxing earning him his first tournament gold. Oliver Foley took another 2 golds in his K1 categories and Fred Harbour a silver in his K1 category.

The other lads making their tournament debuts was Henry Baldwin getting a silver in a very close final, Josh Holdaway also getting a silver after getting through a tough semifinal. Kaleb Rose got another gold for the team with a very mature performance.

Matt Andrew got a gold and a silver against some very tough and big opponents, getting his nose broken in his last final. Oli Patience got the WMTG final gold and Zac Appleyard a silver capping off a great day for the team and individuals.

Luke Read said the team trained so hard in the months leading up to the tournament that they deserved and earned everything they got. With the cost of living crisis effecting everyone Luke made a conscious decision to relocate the gym to Trojan gym at the beginning of the year so he could reduce his members fees by a third and increase their training sessions to an extra 40% percent longer to grow the sport he lives and breathes.

This extra training and reduced fees has been very important to there success.

Although individuals have won medals this is very much a collective achievement for all the members at the club as everyone has played a role in training, support and encouragement.

Luke wants to say a big thank you to all his members because we done this as club. He would like to thank Nick Booker from Booker and Best Ltd and Lee Foley from JD Mills Ltd builders for sponsoring the team’s travel and kit.