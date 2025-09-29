Wasps late sting leaves Robins delivering rare disappointment

For the first time in a long time, Hassocks delivered a disappointing performance and result as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat against East Grinstead Town.

The Wasps made the short journey down the B2112 having lost six games out of six in Isthmian South East so far this season, scoring just three goals and conceding 18.

Yet they headed back with three points delivered by a Matt Daniel strike seven minutes from the end.

It was all a far cry from two weeks earlier, when the Robins were convincing 3-0 victors at East Grinstead for their first away victory as a step four club.

The sides were facing each other just a fortnight later after agreeing to bring forward this game originally scheduled for a Tuesday night in October as both found themselves with a blank weekend.

Hassocks had been down to face Faversham Town whilst the Wasps were meant to host Deal Town. Those clubs were instead involved in FA Cup third qualifying round ties.

With the benefit of hindsight, Hassocks probably regretted the move. It denied them the services of Harvey Blake and Jack Troak, who were at the wedding of former Robins forward Phil Johnson.

You might have hoped a man with 100 goals in 199 appearances for Hassocks would have known better than to get married on a Saturday in the football season!

Hassocks have managed to overcome a couple of high profile absentees in games over the past two seasons. The problem on this occasion was that Troak and Blake were not the only regulars missing.

Jamie Wilkes and Liam Benson were ruled out with injuries picked up during Tuesday’s defeat to Deal. They were in the crowd, alongside Big Alex Fair. A pelvis problem has denied James Westlake the services of Fair for more than six weeks now.

Fair said he is edging closer to a return. The very trendy jumper he was wearing meanwhile was arguably the highlight of the day from a Hassocks point of view.

If we have to talk about the football rather than injured players’ fashion choices, disjointed is probably the best word to describe the Robins display.

Charlie Pitcher up front was pretty isolated, which in turn meant chances were far and few between.

East Grinstead goalkeeper Rex Porter needed to make just one serious save all afternoon - and that only came in the 88th minute.

Two one-on-one interventions from James Shaw ensured parity remained at the break. The Robins number one first stood big to deny Oliver Rawlins from 15 yards.

Shaw then charged 35 yards up the pitch to boot a through ball into touch. He also managed to boot Callum Corbin in the process, sparking a bit of a melee and earning a yellow card.

Nothing happened in the second half until the 65th minute when Pitcher robbed Wasps defender Matthew Weaire of possession on the edge of the box.

With Porter stranded in no man’s land, Pitcher took a low shot early which trickled just wide.

Liam Hendy made an unbelievable headed clearance off the line on 76 to keep the scores level. It came at a cost though as Hendy smashed his back into the post and had to be withdrawn three minutes later.

That was part of a treble change from Westlake. Josh Mundy and Rob Malila also departed with Matt Gunn, Harvey Enticknap and Sean Agun the three players taking over.

The subs briefly threatened to shake Hassocks into life. Pitcher went around three East Grinstead defenders but then fell over the ball with only Porter to beat.

It was a moment which pretty much summed up the Robins' afternoon. Enticknap reacted quickest to pick up the pieces but his shot was wide.

Two minutes later and the Wasps stung Hassocks with the winner. No-one in red could put in a convincing challenge as East Grinstead broke at pace. Daniel rounded off the counter by beating Shaw at his near post with a clinical finish.

Harry Furnell was the man to finally test Porter two minutes from time. The Wasps goalkeeper blocked well using his legs from a tight angle to send the visiting support home happy as their long wait for a victory finally came to an end.

Hassocks: Shaw; Allen, Turner, Gunn, Bull; Malila, Mundy, Leahy, Furnell; Finney; Pitcher. Subs: Gunn (Hendy 78), Enticknap (Mundy 78), Agun (Malila 78), Vale (Allen 87), Farrell (Pitcher 90).