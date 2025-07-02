Drenched Water Polo’s under-12 squad has been named Child of Sussex Sporting Team of the Year following their exceptional representation of the UK at the international HaBaWaBa Spain 2025 Youth Water Polo tournament.

This prestigious award recognises young athletes who embody the values of teamwork, dedication, respect, and community spirit – qualities that Drenched Water Polo’s U12 squad demonstrated both in and out of the pool.

Based at Windlesham House School, the squad was the sole British team competing among 69 squads from seven nations in Tarragona. Over eight months, the team’s commitment was evident through rigorous training sessions, covering up to eight hours weekly, as well as collective fundraising efforts to enable their journey abroad.

The Child of Sussex Award celebrates not just sporting success but the character and values young athletes develop through sport. Drenched Water Polo’s journey at HaBaWaBa perfectly reflects this ethos. While competing against some of the strongest youth teams in the world, the squad maintained an admirable spirit of sportsmanship and respect.

Celebrating the Sporting Team of the Year award at the Child of Sussex Awards

Head Coach Matthew White captured the team’s approach, saying: "This award recognises growth beyond scores and medals. Our players learned resilience, humility, and the importance of fair play — values at the heart of this competition and this award."

Despite facing fierce opponents — including teams that finished in the top five — the squad secured several wins, gaining valuable experience. More importantly, their conduct earned them the HaBaWaBa Fair Play Trophy, celebrating their mutual respect and kindness toward opponents.

The Child of Sussex Sporting Team of the Year Award highlights how sport can build confidence, foster community bonds, and teach lifelong lessons. This young team’s journey — from intense training and a 955-mile collective swim, to their spirited performance on the international stage — exemplifies these ideals.

Behind every great sporting team is a network of dedicated supporters, and our Drenched Water Polo HaBaWaBa is no exception. We are proud to acknowledge the invaluable role of our sponsors. Our sponsors’ generous support made it possible for the entire HaBaWaBa team to proudly wear branded kit, including robes, swimwear and t-shirts, as well as using branded water bottles and kit bags creating a strong sense of unity and team spirit.

The team in their sponsored kit

They have extended their thanks to:

- SLC — Integrating Mobile Networks, SIM and Internet Cloud for unparalleled security – bridging the gap between complexity an efficiency, ensuring every organisation can thrive in a digital world. www.slc.digital

- Kinetic-ID Ltd — a biotech company based in Bognor Regis that designs and manufactures mobile workstations and powered devices with advanced battery technology to enhance workflow efficiency and mobility in healthcare and the sciences environments - www.kinetic-id.com

- PVL — An award winning vehicle livery manufacturer specialising in graphics for the emergency services, helping save lives on the road - www.pvluk.com

The U12 Drenched Water Polo squad in Spain

Their belief in our mission and passion for sport not only fuels our success but also inspires our players to reach new heights both on and off the field.

We look forward to continuing these partnerships and growing stronger together.

Drenched Water Polo, founded in Sussex, remains committed to nurturing young athletes of all backgrounds, inspiring them to achieve their best while embracing the core values of sport. Their success at HaBaWaBa and recognition through this award is a proud moment for the club, their families, and the wider Sussex community.