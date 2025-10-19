‘We just had to be patient’ - Dario Vidosic praises his side’s resilience against Southampton ‘back seven’ in League Cup victory

Dario Vidošić explained how Brighton's half-time tweaks helped the Seagulls to a 'difficult' victory at Broadfield.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a dominant performance from the Seagulls at Broadfield Stadium, the deadlock was only to be broken in the 68th minute by substitute Kiko Seike.

The winger’s strike into the roof of the net was soon followed by a Fran Kirby conversion, as the midfielder latched onto a long ball from Jorelyn Carabalí and superbly chipped her effort over Fran Stenson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seike added a third in additional time, with the Japanese international prodding the ball home on her second attempt.

Brighton boss Dario Vidošić gives his post-match thoughts

Reflecting on the performance, Albion boss Dario Vidošić said: "I think it was good in the first half, just probably not enough in that final third.

"Then we spoke about the ball speed: we had to move their block and then eventually that would tire them out. That helped us to look a lot better and sustain the attack longer.

"It's difficult when they have 10 players all behind the ball, at times we had them in a back seven, back six... We just had to be patient and once we unlock that first one then more and more will come."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On nullifying Southampton's threat: "We needed to have that control, especially against a counter-attacking team that are very dangerous when they play that.

"We had that (their transitions) pretty much under control. I think there was one time where we were half caught, but other than that we limited them to very, very little."