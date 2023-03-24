Weald Karate Jutsu Kai members make the grade

They were put through their paces in front of Dai Shihan John Wilson, 7th Dan, who was very impressed with the performance of all.
Anyone interested in training can access information from the Weald Karate Jutsu Kai website or FB page
Members from the Weald Karate Jutsu Kai clubs of Hastings, Tenterden and Cranbrook took part in a standard grading at Cranbrook dojo.
