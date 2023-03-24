Edit Account-Sign Out
Weald Karate Jutsu Kai members make the grade

Members from the Weald Karate Jutsu Kai clubs of Hastings, Tenterden and Cranbrook took part in a standard grading at Cranbrook dojo.

By James AdamsContributor
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:12 GMT
The successful students from the Weald clubs after gaining their new grades from Dai Shihan John Wilson 7th Dan
They were put through their paces in front of Dai Shihan John Wilson, 7th Dan, who was very impressed with the performance of all.

Anyone interested in training can access information from the Weald Karate Jutsu Kai website or FB page

