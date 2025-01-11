Weather hits again as Dean frozen out
The big freeze beat many of our local football team – and for some, it was the second week running.
Unfortunately a lot of the pitch is in the shadow of the hills and doesn't get any sun. Last week's game against Hunston also fell victim to the freeze.
Temperatures should improve this week so the Dean will hope they can resume playing.
The team will continue to train during the week in preparation for a return.
Midhurst, Pagham, Selsey, Infinity and Bosham were also without games last weekend but will hope for better this week.