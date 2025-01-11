Weather hits again as Dean frozen out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The big freeze beat many of our local football team – and for some, it was the second week running.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Dean lost their game against Angmering to the icy conditions.

Unfortunately a lot of the pitch is in the shadow of the hills and doesn't get any sun. Last week's game against Hunston also fell victim to the freeze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures should improve this week so the Dean will hope they can resume playing.

The team will continue to train during the week in preparation for a return.

Midhurst, Pagham, Selsey, Infinity and Bosham were also without games last weekend but will hope for better this week.