Weather holds off for Hailsham Tennis Club's open day

By Manny Galitzine
Contributor
Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 11:00 BST
Hailsham Tennis Club held their annual Open Day on the middle Sunday of the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament, when everyone's mind is turned to tennis. The online forecast was for thunderstorms, but mercifully the weather held off and the event was a great success.

Club coach Suzy Larkin was on hand to give juniors a chance to try the sport, and many of the members came along to hit with adults who wanted to try tennis as well.

Intersport brought along a range of the latest tennis rackets for members and visitors to test out, and the club's committee were busy providing refreshments from the clubhouse.

There is still time to take advantage of the club's half price annual subscritpion offer for new members - just visit the Hailsham Tennis Club website to see details and who to contact. You can also follow events at the club on their Facebook page or on instagram.

Di Hicks greeting visitors at the gate

Di Hicks greeting visitors at the gate Photo: Submitted

View from the gazebo

View from the gazebo Photo: Submitted

Mary Srey bringing out the tennis balls

Mary Srey bringing out the tennis balls Photo: Submitted

Members looking at Intersport's rackets

Members looking at Intersport's rackets Photo: Submitted

