Weather holds off for Hailsham Tennis Club's open day

Club coach Suzy Larkin was on hand to give juniors a chance to try the sport, and many of the members came along to hit with adults who wanted to try tennis as well.

Intersport brought along a range of the latest tennis rackets for members and visitors to test out, and the club's committee were busy providing refreshments from the clubhouse.

There is still time to take advantage of the club's half price annual subscritpion offer for new members - just visit the Hailsham Tennis Club website to see details and who to contact. You can also follow events at the club on their Facebook page or on instagram.

1 . Contributed Di Hicks greeting visitors at the gate Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed View from the gazebo Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Mary Srey bringing out the tennis balls Photo: Submitted