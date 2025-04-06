West Hants pair win LTA Chichester padel event
The club staged a men's doubles Grade 5 LTA London & South East Tour padel tournament. This was one of several LTA-sanctioned padel tournaments that are scheduled to take place at the club this year.
Using a compass draw format, all matches were played as two full sets (sudden death deuce) and a match tie-break (to ten points) if needed.
Chris Bladen and Mathew Bunn from West Worthing Tennis Club were the runners-up after losing out 6-4, 6-3 to in a gripping final to the extremely talented pairing Chris Speers and Ryan Bennett from West Hants.
In the third/fourth play-off match Will Manchester and Frank Davis triumphed over the Chichester pairing of Tom Richie and Pier Giovene 6-1, 7-7 in a thrilling match.
Tournament Referee Peter Cook said afterwards: "This padel tournament was played in a really competitive but extremely friendly manner by everyone.
“It was great to see all players here today giving everything and playing to such a high standard. We were also delighted to have several members who train at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club participating.”