West Hants pair win LTA Chichester padel event

By Terri Wheeler
Contributor
Published 6th Apr 2025, 17:20 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 10:05 BST
Chris Speers and Ryan Bennett from West Hants triumphed in an LTA padel tournament at Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club.

The club staged a men's doubles Grade 5 LTA London & South East Tour padel tournament. This was one of several LTA-sanctioned padel tournaments that are scheduled to take place at the club this year.

Using a compass draw format, all matches were played as two full sets (sudden death deuce) and a match tie-break (to ten points) if needed.

Chris Bladen and Mathew Bunn from West Worthing Tennis Club were the runners-up after losing out 6-4, 6-3 to in a gripping final to the extremely talented pairing Chris Speers and Ryan Bennett from West Hants.

The winners and runners-up at Chichester

In the third/fourth play-off match Will Manchester and Frank Davis triumphed over the Chichester pairing of Tom Richie and Pier Giovene 6-1, 7-7 in a thrilling match.

Tournament Referee Peter Cook said afterwards: "This padel tournament was played in a really competitive but extremely friendly manner by everyone.

“It was great to see all players here today giving everything and playing to such a high standard. We were also delighted to have several members who train at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club participating.”

