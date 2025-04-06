West Hants pair win LTA Chichester padel event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Speers and Ryan Bennett from West Hants triumphed in an LTA padel tournament at Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club.

The club staged a men's doubles Grade 5 LTA London & South East Tour padel tournament. This was one of several LTA-sanctioned padel tournaments that are scheduled to take place at the club this year.

Using a compass draw format, all matches were played as two full sets (sudden death deuce) and a match tie-break (to ten points) if needed.

Chris Bladen and Mathew Bunn from West Worthing Tennis Club were the runners-up after losing out 6-4, 6-3 to in a gripping final to the extremely talented pairing Chris Speers and Ryan Bennett from West Hants.

The winners and runners-up at Chichester

In the third/fourth play-off match Will Manchester and Frank Davis triumphed over the Chichester pairing of Tom Richie and Pier Giovene 6-1, 7-7 in a thrilling match.

Tournament Referee Peter Cook said afterwards: "This padel tournament was played in a really competitive but extremely friendly manner by everyone.

“It was great to see all players here today giving everything and playing to such a high standard. We were also delighted to have several members who train at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club participating.”