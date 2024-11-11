West Sussex martial arts school places second in country at British Championships

A team of talented martial artists from Matt Fiddes Martial Arts schools in West Sussex travelled to Bristol last weekend to compete in the Matt Fiddes British Championships.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, held at Thornbury Leisure Centre on Sunday 3rd November, brought together Matt Fiddes schools from across the country enabling the top five hundred students to compete.

Students at the event ranged in age from three years old up to adult, and competition categories included hand drills, kickboxing drills, kicking combinations, blackbelt forms and contact sparring. The event also included categories for students with special educational needs (SEN).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Matt Leyh, Head of Schools for Matt Fiddes West Sussex said: “We have been taking our students to British Championships for many years as it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase their individual talent. What was special this time was that each of our fifteen students won a medal.

Keeley-Rose Rayner from Worthing, who won two silvers and a bronze medal

"I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication they showed in training for the event, and they thoroughly deserve their successes.”

The West Sussex team won thirty-one medals in total, comprised of 13 gold, 10 silver and eight bronze medals. This places West Sussex second in the medal table from the UK.

The team’s youngest competitor, Elijah Roome, won gold in his hand drill category. This is a huge achievement for such a young competitor, who at just six years old, stood shoulder to shoulder with his opponent on the mat and performed hand drills to a judging panel of three. Elijah attends Mr Leyh’s class in Worthing and has been doing Matt Fiddes martial arts for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another feature of the day for the team was watching black-belt Callum Shirley, aged twelve, perform a routine of forms to music whilst using a weapon. Callum wowed judges to secure a gold medal through an exciting display using nunchaku. Callum went on to win four golds and one silver medal that day. Callum has been with Matt Fiddes martial arts for seven years and attends the Southwick school, both as a student and a Junior Instructor.

Students from the West Sussex schools of Matt Fiddes martial arts at the British Championships

Proving that Matt Fiddes martial arts is a wonderful way for a family to enjoy a sport together, were mother and children trio Sarah Farthing, Grace and Tommy Downes who between them bagged seven medals, four of them golds.

Mr Leyh, and instructors Ms Costello and Mrs Lowe would like to share their congratulations to the whole West Sussex Championship team and their fantastic achievements. They are:

Ruby Adams, Worthing – Bronze in formsWilliam Adams, Worthing – Silver in hand drills Kaleb Costello, Worthing – Gold in 15-kick combo, Silver in forms & Bronze in sparringGrace Downes, Lancing - Gold in hand drills, Gold in kickboxing drills & Silver in 10-kick comboTommy Downes, Lancing – Bronze in hand drills Thomas Duckworth, Yapton – Silver in hand drills & Silver in sparringSarah Farthing, Lancing – Gold in hand drills, Gold in kickboxing drills & Silver in 7-kick comboLucas Flanagan, Lancing – Gold in hand drillsMia Hogan-Hallam, Lancing – Bronze in kickboxing drillsPaul Hogan-Hallam, Lancing – Gold in sparring & Bronze in hand drillsStefani Petkova, Worthing – Bronze in hand drillsElijah Roome, Durrington – Gold in hand drills Keeley-Rose Rayner, Worthing – Silver in hand drills, Silver in 10-kick combo & Bronze in kickboxing drillsArthur Sampson, Bognor Regis – Bronze in hand drillsCallum Shirley, Hove – Gold in freestyle forms, Gold in forms, Gold in 15-kick combo, Gold in sparring & Silver in board breaking.Finley Taylor, Worthing – Gold in sparring & Silver in hand drills

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team and all the students from the West Sussex schools will now look ahead to their upcoming gradings this month, with an eye on regional championships in the Spring.

Sarah Farthing from Lancing, who won two golds and a silver.

If you’d like to give Matt Fiddes martial arts a go then the instructor team are ready to welcome you at classes in East Preston, Southwick, Lancing, Worthing, Boxgrove, Bury and Upper Beeding. Full details of locations and times can be found at www.mattfiddeswestsussex.co.uk

ENDS