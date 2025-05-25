What a week for Billingshurst bowlers

On a very damp afternoon, Billingshurst bowlers travelled to Haywards Heath and the green of Haywards Heath and Beech Hurst and won 39-21.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With dark clouds all around and the odd rumble of thunder the game began. The visitors adapted to the very difficult conditions and started to build a lead. Due to the weather the number of ends were reduced, resulting in a win to the away side.

Southwick 48 Billingshurst 63

Under a blue sky with light clouds, Billingshurst travelled to Southwick to play against a very strong home team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billingshurst in action against Henfield

After 5 ends the home team took a two-shot advantage, with each rink neck and neck. At the halfway point, however the visitors had a ten-shot advantage. The clouds gathered above and with a cool breeze the match resumed, each rink concentrating on their game with good banter and friendly rivalry the order of the day,

With each rink finishing and the ends running out the game was a close-run thing. However, it was going to Billingshurst's day with a fine win of fifteen shots.

It was a great day at the Billingshurst club’s Open Day with several people trying bowls for the first time. The day started with the Chairman and Captain Barry Gilbert being interviewed on BBC Radio Sussex by Mark Carter about the club and what is so great about playing lawn bowls. Then from 11am a steady flow of people came along to roll a few woods on the green.

Two people joined straight away with others arranging to come back. Cllr Kate Rowbottom and her daughter Suzie joined in the fun. Late afternoon saw Cllr Amanda Jupp arrive to talk to several members and arrange another visit. If you were unable to come along today do not worry, there will be another chance this Friday from 6pm.

Billingshurst in action against Beech Hurst

Billingshurst 74 Henfield 43

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billingshurst welcomed the players from Henfield to a friendly. After a warm welcome to everyone the game began. After five ends the home side were some 14 shots in front a lead that they would ultimately hold to the end of the game. At the tea break after nine ends the home side still had the advantage of a 15-shot lead.

Refreshed it was the home side that pushed ahead winning on all four rinks and resulting in a thirty-one-shot victory. Billingshurst have now played ten games this season and won eight of them.