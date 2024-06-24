What a week for busy Billingshurst bowlers
As for the match, after five ends Billingshurst were five shots ahead and with excellent shots changing the heads on every end - at the halfway point Billingshurst still had a slight lead of seven shots. As the game came to a conclusion, the home side pushed ahead winning on all three rinks by some twenty-six shots. In the next round it will be away to Pagham.
Billingshurst 63 Graffham 32
The second game of the week saw Billingshurst playing at home against Graffham a long-standing fixture which both sides always look forward to with great affection. Great bowls, good banter and fine weather as well. It was Billingshurst that settled the quickest and after 5 ends had a seven-shot lead, by the halfway mark this had increased to twenty-four shots. With another victory in sight the home side was not going to let the lead slip and ran out winners by thirty-one shots.
Billingshurst 52 Handcross 44
The last of the three games this week saw the arrival of Handcross to the Billingshurst green. In what turned out to be a very close game with the match in the balance throughout. After five ends it was the visitors who made the early running with an advantage of four shots. But at the halfway tea break, Billingshurst had pulled this back and were leading by five. Refreshed the game continued and still nothing between the sides on the penultimate end Billingshurst had a slight lead of two. However, on the final end a six on one rink, one on another and a cutting down bowl on the third, saw the home team over the line by eight shots
The Betty Weir Trophy
To bring the week to a close Billingshurst bowlers played in the annual internal Betty Weir Trophy competition where all woods within a yard of the jack count. With the competitors drawn in to four groups and the winner of each group going through to a semi-final. Barry Gilbert beat Alan Knight 11-6 and Pete Scott beat Alan Readshaw 10-6. In a very close finish Pete Scott finally beat Barry Gilbert 12-10 to win the Trophy.
