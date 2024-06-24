What a week for busy Billingshurst bowlers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Billingshurst 60 Stedham 34A very busy week for the Billingshurst Bowlers first up was Stedham in the first round of the Holbrook Cup. With several spectators coming along to support the team. With bright sunshine, good company and some really great bowls by all players - played in a very good spirit it was a brilliant advert for the sport.

As for the match, after five ends Billingshurst were five shots ahead and with excellent shots changing the heads on every end - at the halfway point Billingshurst still had a slight lead of seven shots. As the game came to a conclusion, the home side pushed ahead winning on all three rinks by some twenty-six shots. In the next round it will be away to Pagham.

Billingshurst 63 Graffham 32

The second game of the week saw Billingshurst playing at home against Graffham a long-standing fixture which both sides always look forward to with great affection. Great bowls, good banter and fine weather as well. It was Billingshurst that settled the quickest and after 5 ends had a seven-shot lead, by the halfway mark this had increased to twenty-four shots. With another victory in sight the home side was not going to let the lead slip and ran out winners by thirty-one shots.

The Betty Weir finalists at Billingshurst BC | Submitted picture

Billingshurst 52 Handcross 44

The last of the three games this week saw the arrival of Handcross to the Billingshurst green. In what turned out to be a very close game with the match in the balance throughout. After five ends it was the visitors who made the early running with an advantage of four shots. But at the halfway tea break, Billingshurst had pulled this back and were leading by five. Refreshed the game continued and still nothing between the sides on the penultimate end Billingshurst had a slight lead of two. However, on the final end a six on one rink, one on another and a cutting down bowl on the third, saw the home team over the line by eight shots

The Betty Weir Trophy