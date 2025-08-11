White Rock win Iden open tournament

The White Rock Team L - R Skipper Mark Bilsby, Kirsty Bilsby and Ian Wright with the trophy

The White Rock Bowls Club win the Iden Open Triples for the first time!

Three members of the White Rock Bowls Club, Kirsty Bilsby, Ian Wright and Skipper Mark Bilsby played in the recent Iden Open Triples Invitation Event, winning four games and losing the 5th by just one point in the first round.

When they played the Leaders - who had not lost a game and had a superior shot difference - the White Rock trio needed to win by 2 points, and, on a tricky playing surface, they fought hard and eventually won 10 -1 to secure the trophy.