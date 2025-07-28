Whitehawk FC and Lewes FC reach award shortlist as hospitality and premium experiences are judged

Who has the best food and drink in the British non-league sports industry? The Padded Seat Awards 2025 have spoken, and Lewes FC and Whitehawk FC are among the best in the country, with the shortlist being revealed as part of the newest, most exciting industry awards.

The Padded Seat, the go-to platform for independent hospitality reviews, visited The Enclosed Ground in January and scored the trip with a three-star rating for food and drink.

This earned Whitehawk the number three spot in the ‘Best Non-League Food’ category – while Lewes were number two. St Ives were the winners.

The awards are gaining recognition for promoting the very best and hard-working members of the hospitality industry, whether that be at grassroots level or global tournaments.

"We wanted to celebrate the venues that genuinely delivered – whether that's through amazing service, unique ideas or features, or just getting the fundamentals absolutely spot-on," said Kyle Mattison, Founder of The Padded Seat.

Every nomination and winner has been judged against four key pillars: Staff & Service, Food & Drink, VIP Features, Value for Money.

Winners will be revealed across The Padded Seat’s website and social media channels, culminating in a full 2025 winners' list with some never-seen-before content.

BEST NON-LEAGUE FOOD SHORTLIST & WINNER:

1. St Ives Town

2. Lewes

3. Whitehawk