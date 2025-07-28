Whitehawk FC and Lewes FC reach award shortlist as hospitality and premium experiences are judged
The Padded Seat, the go-to platform for independent hospitality reviews, visited The Enclosed Ground in January and scored the trip with a three-star rating for food and drink.
This earned Whitehawk the number three spot in the ‘Best Non-League Food’ category – while Lewes were number two. St Ives were the winners.
The awards are gaining recognition for promoting the very best and hard-working members of the hospitality industry, whether that be at grassroots level or global tournaments.
"We wanted to celebrate the venues that genuinely delivered – whether that's through amazing service, unique ideas or features, or just getting the fundamentals absolutely spot-on," said Kyle Mattison, Founder of The Padded Seat.
Every nomination and winner has been judged against four key pillars: Staff & Service, Food & Drink, VIP Features, Value for Money.
Winners will be revealed across The Padded Seat’s website and social media channels, culminating in a full 2025 winners' list with some never-seen-before content.
BEST NON-LEAGUE FOOD SHORTLIST & WINNER:
1. St Ives Town
2. Lewes
3. Whitehawk