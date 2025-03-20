Why custom golf fitting is no longer just for the pros

Golf’s popularity has increased over recent years due to several factors, including the pandemic, people's increased awareness of mental health and wellbeing benefits, and improved accessibility.

Today, 4.9 million people play golf regularly across the 2,500 plus golf courses in the UK, and another 17.5 million engage in other golfing activities.

One thing all golfers have in common is their desire to improve. To improve their swing technique, they may seek the advice of a local PGA-qualified professional or watch videos on social media. However, whilst this approach holds value, one area that is often overlooked is golf equipment's role and its impact on the player’s game.

Choosing the right golf clubs is not a “one-size fits all” exercise. It is highly unlikely that 4.9 million people possess identical athletic abilities and hit the ball in exactly the same way.

Over recent years, more and more golfers have realised that, and awareness of the benefits of custom-fitted golf clubs has been growing.

Historically, custom-fit golf clubs have been used predominantly by professional players; however, tailored golf equipment is becoming increasingly common among enthusiastic amateurs and casual players.

Lead Fitter Mark Ostrom, from local golf club fitting studio Nine by Nine in Chichester, West Sussex, has noticed a dramatic increase in non-professional players requiring custom-fitted golf equipment over recent years. He says, “General awareness about custom golf equipment has grown, and more customers understand the benefits it can bring to their game.”

A notable shift is underway among non-professional golfers, driven by rising equipment costs, increased access to information, and the influence of peers.

With the price of a full set of new clubs approaching £2,500, golfers are becoming more cautious about their purchases. For many, the risk of investing in expensive equipment that may not suit their game is prompting a turn toward custom-fitting, which offers a more tailored and reliable alternative. This trend is further fuelled by the wealth of information now available, helping players understand the measurable benefits of using clubs built specifically for their swing.

Social influence is also playing a role. Many amateur golfers are witnessing firsthand the improvements their regular playing partners achieve with custom-fitted clubs. This kind of peer validation, or “social proof,” reinforces the value of customisation and encourages others to explore it for themselves.

The appeal of custom-fitted clubs lies in several tangible advantages. One of the most sought-after is increased distance. By optimising spin rates and launch angles, a custom fitting can help golfers add valuable yards to their shots. Matching the right clubhead with the correct shaft can also improve clubhead speed—further enhancing performance.

Accuracy is another critical benefit. An experienced fitter can assess how a player delivers the clubhead at impact and adjust the setup to mitigate common errors, helping golfers score more consistently. Additionally, a well-fitted set of clubs ensures proper distance gapping between each club, so players are not left struggling with awkward yardages and ill-suited shots during a round.

Ultimately, custom fitting not only highlights gaps in a golfer’s current equipment but also provides solutions, delivering a more consistent and personalised experience on the course. As awareness grows and the benefits become increasingly evident, more amateur golfers are seeing custom-fitted clubs not as a luxury but as a smart investment in their game.

For golfers ready to commit to custom-fitted clubs, the process begins with a detailed and personalised session, typically conducted by an experienced, PGA-qualified professional. During the introduction, the fitter will want to get a picture of the player's game and what they want to achieve from the session.

From there, it’s time to hit shots in the fitting studio. To get started, the players use their own golf clubs. Shot data is captured using a launch monitor, which provides information such as clubhead speed, launch and spin numbers, carry and roll-out distance, shot height, and shot dispersion.

The fitter will provide a comprehensive data analysis and highlight the areas that can be improved.

This is the exciting part of the session because it is time to try the latest golf club heads and shafts as the fitter looks to hone in on building the right clubs for the player.

Trial clubs take no time to construct and look identical to what the player would use on the course. As the player hits shots with the trial club, the fitter also asks for feedback on how the trial club feels as the player swings and hits it.

As the session progresses, a solution will start to emerge. The fitter will then explain why this solution is the best based on the numbers displayed in the launch monitor and the feedback they’ve provided.

The result is a golf club or clubs tailored precisely to their requirements.

The fitter will explain the make-up of the clubs and confirm final personalisation details, such as the grip or head finish they prefer.

Once agreed upon and the player has committed to purchase, the club specification sheet containing the requirements goes into the workshop for the build to begin.

Custom-built golf equipment typically takes 2-4 weeks to build.

