Wilkes and Gunn head Hassocks to three points against Eastbourne Town

Two headers gave Hassocks three points on a scorching August Bank Holiday Monday against Eastbourne Town to continue the Robins fine start to life in the Isthmian League.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tall striker Jamie Wilkes stooped to just about beat Chris Winterton on the stroke of half time, cancelling out a controversial Sonny Walsh opener .

Matt Gunn then used his head in an entirely different way to provide the winner. The towering centre back met a pinpoint Lewis Finney free kick with an improvised flicked back header containing an insane amount of power to prevent Winterton keeping it out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another header almost rescued a point for Town right at the death. Substitute Alfie Simmons got enough direction onto a cross from fellow replacement James Waters for most of the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground to be left holding its breath.

Hassocks players celebrate Matt Gunn heading home the winner in their 2-1 home victory over Eastbourne Town

Not only did James Shaw manage to reach the ball, but he plucked it from the air and held onto it. Any kind of parry or drop would have presented the throng of Town players queuing up with a gilt edged opportunity to level.

Such a nervy finish could have been avoided had the Robins taken some of the chances they conjured up in a blistering opening 45 minutes.

Only 120 seconds had elapsed when Finney crossed and Jack Troak headed over. One minute later and Winterton produced a superb save down at his near post to repel a Troak effort with a strong hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rangy Wilkes set up Charlie Pitcher with 11 played but the ball would not quite sit right.

Not long after and Gunn embarked on a run down the left flank past three visiting players, as if he were a fleet footed winger rather than a defender over six feet tall.

Gunn made it all the way to the by-line and crossed low and hard to Pitcher for a shot blocked.

Other than Lucas Rodrigues displaying fast feet to draw quickfire blocks from Gunn and Raging Joe Bull, Town offered little threat prior to taking the lead on 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassocks were adamant Walsh had fouled Bull in the build up as the Robins left back looked set to clear. Walsh played on, finishing neatly past Shaw.

When referee Jonathan Wilks ruled there was nothing illegal about the challenge on Bull, the goal stood.

Bull required lengthy treatment, after which the Robins went straight back on the attack as the game started to ebb and flow.

Another block denied Josh Mundy and Pitcher headed over. At the other end, Walsh hit the bar with a shot on the turn. Luckily for Hassocks, an offside flag went up before anything happened with the rebound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looked like the Robins were going to head into the break with nothing to show for their bright attacking display until 60 seconds before the half time whistle.

Bull was again the victim of rough treatment, this time 30 yards from the Town goal. Finney cleverly took the resulting free kick quickly, releasing Troak whilst the Town defence was all at sea.

Troak delivered a cross at chest height which the rangy Wilkes ducked to head towards goal. Winterton was caught by surprise and despite the Town goalkeeper scrambling to get a hand on the ball, he was unable to scoop it away.

The second half was less entertaining. Town were marginally the better side, although Shaw was not overly troubled thanks to colossal performances from Dan Turner and Gunn in the middle of defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simmons had a sight of goal 10 minutes after the restart but blazed too high from 12 yards out. Five minutes later and the Hassocks winner arrived.

Wilkes was brought down to earn a free kick on the left. Finney delivered and Gunn finished with aplomb using brilliant if unorthodox heading technique. Winterton could only clutch at thin air as the ball looped over his head.

That last-gasp Simmons header saved by Shaw was not the only opportunity Town conjured up to equalise in the last half hour.

A seemingly innocuous corner from Waters whipped against the inside of the far post and away to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malila then produced an outstanding clearance from another Waters cross before it could reach the lurking Walsh as Hassocks held on to make it six points from a possible nine so far at step four.

Hassocks: Shaw; Malila, Gunn, Turner, Bull; Finney, Mundy, Leahy, Troak; Wilkes; Pitcher.

Subs: Furnell (Pitcher 70), Enticknap (Wilkes 80) Allen (Finney 90+2), Blake, Vale (unused).