Willingdon FC kicks off season with kit sponsorship from Barratt Homes

Housebuilder Barratt Homes has teamed up with local Willingdon Athletic Football Club ahead of the launch of the club’s flagship youth squads this season.

Willingdon FC in their new kits.

The housebuilder, who is behind the Meadowburne Place development on St Martins Road in Eastbourne, has donated £1,350 to cover the cost of new kits for the clubs new Under 23s team.

These new kits will be part of Willingdon Athletic FC’s preparations for upcoming matches, as the teams look to expand on their successes in the coming months. The donation will help the club massively when it comes to the costs of running a team at this level.

Josh Claxton, Chairman of Willingdon Athletic FC, comments: “Having recently taken up the role of Chairman, my main priority is to focus on increasing youth participation and continuing to build the links between our Youth and Senior sections. The younger generations have been such a large part of the club’s history, rescuing it back in the 1970s as well as recently the U14 joining the Mid Sussex Youth league. Whilst our Under 18s and 23s today compete at county level, sponsorship from local companies such as Barratt Southern Counties is crucial to covering our costs and supporting our vision for a fully fledged Amateur Football Club in Willingdon. We are grateful for their support, and look forward to another successful season!”

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt Southern Counties, comments: “We have been really impressed with Josh and Willingdon Athletic FC’s commitment to encouraging young people to exercise and meet others in their community through football. We know the club consistently looks for fundraising support in the area, and are pleased that our donation will help support them continue this venture with their brand new kits!”

Barratt Southern Counties is currently building new homes at Meadowburne Place, alongside a number of dedicated onsite site sports pitches. Currently available is a range of four and five-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £544,995 for a four-bedroom detached property.