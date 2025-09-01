Win for Hailsham 1st XI

Hailsham claim victory.

On a blustery, rain-interrupted afternoon at The Salts in Seaford, it was Hailsham who emerged victorious in a tightly contested fixture, chasing down Seaford’s total of 174 with five wickets in hand.

Despite the interruptions and tricky playing conditions, the game produced several standout performances and moments of high drama.

With stormy gusts swirling off the coast and a pitch as green as the outfield, Hailsham had no hesitation in opting to bowl first after winning the toss. The decision proved wise as the bowlers exploited the moisture and movement early on, making batting a grind for the hosts.

Seaford Innings – 174/9 (45 overs)

Seaford’s innings was defined by pockets of resistance punctuated by regular wickets. Openers Rupert Anderson and Liam Hornsby never looked settled – Hornsby falling lbw for 5 to Andrew Anthony, and Anderson nicking one to the slips off Will Royall after grinding 33 balls for just six runs.

Maximus Petrie and Oscar Weisz played supporting roles, but it was Oliver Smith who provided the backbone of the innings. The Seaford skipper struck 44 from 63 balls with five boundaries and a towering six, steadying the innings through the middle overs.

A flurry of wickets followed Smith’s dismissal, with Ollie McDonald ripping through the middle order to finish with 3 for 21 from nine overs in a miserly and incisive spell. Lower-order contributions from James Goddard (16), Henry Mason (12), and a vital unbeaten 24 from Maxwell Wright lifted Seaford to a competitive 174.

Extras played a part too, with Hailsham’s bowlers conceding 14 wides among 22 extras in total.

Hailsham Innings – 144/5 (29.3 overs)

The chase was delayed by a brief rain shower, but when it resumed, Hailsham’s top order struggled to find rhythm against disciplined Seaford bowling. Maximus Petrie struck early, removing Ollie McDonald for a golden duck, and when Tom McDonald was bowled by Tim Goddard, Seaford sensed an opening at 11/2.

However, Jake Hainsworth batted with patience and resolve. Anchoring the innings with a gritty 48 from 76 balls, he survived the conditions, the bowlers, and the interruptions.

At the other end, Jason Tibble played a fluent knock of 41 off 53, countering with attacking strokes to swing the momentum back Hailsham’s way. Hainsworth eventually fell stumped off Maxwell Wright, but by then Hailsham were firmly in control at 120/4.

There was a brief scare with Harry Chatfield run out for a diamond duck, but Ethan Hele (24)* and Will Royall (14 off just 6 balls)* ensured there were no further wobbles, securing victory in the 30th over with the game being reduced to 35 overs in Hailsham innings requiring 141.

Despite two frustrating rain delays and the challenges of a slippery outfield, both sides produced a competitive and entertaining game of cricket. Seaford will rue not building on Smith’s innings and letting Hailsham off the hook at 11/2.

For Hailsham, the decision to bowl first paid off handsomely, and their batsmen showed enough composure under pressure to chase down a tricky target.

The S Lyons Electrical player of the Match went to Ollie McDonald and Jake Hainsworth